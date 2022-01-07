School closings and delayed openings for Friday, January 7, 2022

There are school closures and delayed openings across the Tri-State Region due to a snowstorm Friday.

The New York City Public School system remained open Friday.

A fast-moving and intensifying low-pressure system is bringing moderate to heavy snow to the New York City metropolitan area Friday morning.

The National Weather Service, or NWS, expects the winter storm to affect most of New Jersey, New York City, Long Island, the Lower Hudson Valley, and Connecticut through late Friday morning.

