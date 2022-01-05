Snowfall expected in New York area Thursday into Friday

Low pressure will pass to the south and east of the New York City metropolitan area from late Thursday night into Friday morning, bringing an accumulating snowfall.

The National Weather Service, or NWS, expects the winter storm to affect eastern Pennsylvania, most of New Jersey, New York City, Long Island, the Lower Hudson Valley, and Connecticut from about 10 p.m. Thursday through about 10 a.m. Friday.

NWS forecasts at least 2 inches or more of snow accumulation with 3 to 5 inches possible for much of the metro New York City area. Localized amounts of 4 to 6 inches or more are possible near and south of the I-95 corridor where the snowfall rate could hit an inch per hour.

"This will result in snow covered roads and hazardous travel, especially for the Friday morning commute," NWS said.

In response to the expected snowfall, the New York City Department of Sanitation has issued a Snow Alert for Thursday, January 6 beginning at 7 p.m. and lasting for 24 hours until Friday evening.

Expected snowfall through 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. (National Weather Service)

Winter Weather Advisories are posted for most of New Jersey. FOX 5 NY Chief Meteorologist Nick Gregory said he expects NWS to issue more advisories before the snow arrives. The storm system will move quite quickly, which will keep the accumulation down a bit, Gregory said.

However, if the low-pressure system strengthens and/or passes closer to the coastline, then potentially more snow could accumulate.

The NWS offices in Mount Holly, New Jersey, and Upton, New York, are expected to issue updates on Thursday.

