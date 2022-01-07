Snowfall totals for New York City, New Jersey, Connecticut, Long Island

Forecasted totals of snowfall for New York City were tracking on the higher end by Friday morning.

The National Weather Service shared the following totals for NYC, New Jersey, Connecticut and Long Island. More snow was expected to fall. A Winter Weather Advisory was in effect Friday.

Connecticut

Fairfield County:

Weston 6.0 in.

Norwalk 5.5 in.

Danbury 4.3 in.

Bethel 4.0 in

Weston 3.6 in

Greenwich 3.3 in

Fairfield 1.5 in

Middlesex County:

Middletown 7.4 in

New Haven County:

North Haven 7.7 in

Seymour 6.9 in

Southbury 5.5 in

North Haven 3.5 in

New Jersey

Hudson County:

Harrison 3.7 in

Union County:

Union 5.0 in

Plainfield 4.2 in

New York

Nassau County:

Jericho 4.1 in

Queens County:

Elmhurst 4.0 in

Bayside 3.7 in

Astoria 2.2 in

Suffolk County:

Advertisement

East Northport 3.5 in