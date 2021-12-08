SantaCon returns this weekend: What you need to know

One year after having to cancel the festive, boozy festivities due to the coronavirus pandemic, the SantaCon pub crawl is set to make its triumphant return to the streets of New York City this weekend.

Hundreds of Santa Clauses, elves, and Rudolphs will make their way into the city again on Saturday as part of the charity event, which organizers say has raised over $750K for charitable causes in the city like City Harvest, FIGMENT NYC, and Neighbors together.

While multiple bars across Manhattan will be participating in this year's event, the MTA is taking steps to ensure that SantaCon will not be a rowdy affair on its trains.

The transit agency is banning alcohol on Metro-North and Long Island Rail Road trains from 4 a.m. Saturday until noon on Sunday. There will also be an increased police presence at Penn Station and Grand Central Terminal to enforce the weekend alcohol restriction.

"There may be riders coming back to the train for the first time since the start of the pandemic," said MTA Police Chief Joseph McGrann in a press release. "It is important we do everything we can to maintain orderly travel so that everyone can enjoy their holiday plans by getting to their destinations smoothly and on time."

The MTA is also reminding passengers that masks and face coverings must be worn on all trains and remain on for the duration of a trip.