NYC SantaCon returns this weekend - Here's what you need to know

If you travel into New York City this weekend, get ready to see a ton of Santa's helpers. The SantaCon pub crawl is back.

Hundreds of Santa Clauses, elves and Rudolphs will make their way into the city again Saturday as part of the charity event, which organizers say has raised over $900K for charitable causes in the past decade.

Last year's event required proof of the COVID-19 vaccination at the bar doors in order to enter, but not this year.

When and where is NYC SantaCon?

SantaCon begins Saturday at 10 a.m. at Broadway and 40th Street. Follow @santacon on Twitter for route updates.

How to get into the venues?

Buy your ticket HERE. The $15 gets you a ticket that gives access to 64 bars on Saturday. If you plan on attending, you need to wear a classic Christmas outfit.

Where does my $15 go, and what do I get for it?

Your money will be split between various charities, as well as local neighborhood charities along Santa’s route. With the $15, you will receive:

A "Santa Badge."

Secret info about where Santa is headed before anyone else.

Immediate access to all SantaCon clubs, anchor venues and big holiday happenings.

How do I get my "Santa Badge"?

Once you’ve donated, you will receive a confirmation from a ticketing provider and an email explaining where and when you can pick up your badge.