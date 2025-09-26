Ryder Cup 2025 at Bethpage Black: Trump to attend, pairings and ticket info

The Brief Ryder Cup 2025 is officially underway at Bethpage Black on Long Island. Tourism officials expect more than 250,000 visitors through Sunday and project the golf tournament will pump $160 million into the local economy. President Donald Trump is expected to attend the golfing event on Friday.



What we know:

Tourism officials expect more than 250,000 visitors through Sunday and project that the golf tournament will pump $160 million into the local economy, bringing about 1,000 jobs to Long Island. The three-day competition runs through Sunday, Sept. 28.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 80. West wind around 6 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 78. North wind around 6 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Sunday: Showers likely, mainly before 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Northeast wind around 6 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Big picture view:

President Donald Trump is expected to arrive at the golf course just after 11 a.m.

BALMEDIE, SCOTLAND - JULY 29: U.S. President Donald Trump holds a driver after teeing off during the opening of his new golf course at his Trump International Golf links resort on July 29, 2025 in Balmedie, Scotland. President Trump is visiting Scotl

Back on Sept. 7, the president attended the men's U.S. Open final, and four days later, he took in a New York Yankees game against the Detroit Tigers on the 24th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks.

The backstory:

Bethpage Black is making history as the first public course to ever host a Ryder Cup. The golf course in Farmingdale was named host of the Ryder Cup back in 2013.

Winning scores from previous majors played at Bethpage have ranged from Brooks Koepka's 8-under par for the 2019 PGA Championship to Tiger Woods' 3 under at the 2002 U.S. Open.

Betting information

The U.S. is a slight betting favorite, listed by BetMGM Sportsbook at minus-145 (bet $145 to win $100), with Europe at plus-160 (bet $100 to win $160). A bettor could win $1200 on a $100 wager if the teams tie, in which case Europe would retain the cup as the defending champion.

Tickets were the most expensive ever at $750 a day for competition rounds. The secondary market is even higher.

FARMINGDALE, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 26: A general view across the first tee ahead of the Friday morning foursomes matches of the 2025 Ryder Cup at Black Course at Bethpage State Park Golf Course on September 26, 2025 in Farmingdale, New York. (Photo by

According to TickPick, the overall average purchase price for Bethpage Black is $1,374. That compares with $508 for the last Ryder Cup in America in 2021 at Whistling Straits.

TickPick said the cheapest ticket sold for Friday's opening session was $888, more than 300% higher than the $220 for the least expensive ticket at Whistling Straits, which happened amid travel restrictions for overseas spectators because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Looking to attend? Click HERE for more information on tickets.

Local perspective:

Can't attend in person? Click HERE for a complete guide to the TV schedule.

Here are the Friday morning foursome session pairings that will kick off the Ryder Cup:

FARMINGDALE, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 25: Bryson DeChambeau of Team United States interacts with fans near the first tee box prior to the Ryder Cup at Black Course at Bethpage State Park Golf Course on September 25, 2025 in Farmingdale, New York. (Photo

Match 1 (7:10 a.m.)

Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas (USA) vs. Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton (EUR)

Match 2 (7:26 a.m.)

Scottie Scheffler and Russell Henley (USA) vs. Ludvig Åberg and Matt Fitzpatrick (EUR)

Match 3 (7:42 a.m.)

Collin Morikawa and Harrish English (USA) vs. Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood (EUR)

Match 4 (7:58 a.m.)

Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay (USA) vs. Robert MacIntyre and Viktor Hovland (EUR)

How does the Ryder Cup work

During foursome matches, players on each team use a single golf ball and take alternate shots to complete the hole.

Ryder Cup afternoon pairings

Pairings and starting times for the Friday afternoon four-ball session will be announced shortly after the conclusion of the morning session.

To see the full schedule of events, click HERE.

Bethpage Black course map

Click HERE to see the full map.

Long Island street closures

Round Swamp Road will be closed from Winding Road to Quaker Meeting House Road starting Monday, Sept. 22 at 6 a.m. until Monday, Sept. 29 at 6 a.m.

Quaker Meeting House Road will be closed from Tuesday, Sept. 23 through Sunday, Sept. 28 daily from 4:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Clubhouse Road from Bethpage State Parkway will be closed except for rideshare vehicles starting Sept. 23 from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Ryder Cup traffic

Click here to open the embedded map in your browser.