Ryder Cup 2025 weather forecast: Will the rain hold off on Long Island?

The Brief The 2025 Ryder Cup has officially kicked off at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale. The weather looks mostly dry through Saturday, with some overnight showers expected into Sunday morning. A chance of rain could impact early Sunday play, but skies should clear later in the day.



Ryder Cup 2025 is officially underway at Bethpage Black on Long Island.

FARMINGDALE, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 25: A weather warning message is displayed on course ahead of a practice day prior to the Ryder Cup 2025 at Black Course at Bethpage State Park Golf Course on September 25, 2025 in Farmingdale, New York. (Photo by Ca Expand

The three-day competition runs through Sunday, Sept. 28, but will the weather in Farmingdale hold up for the weekend?

Farmingdale, NY weather

Timeline:

Here's what to expect from the National Weather Service:

Friday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 80. West wind around 6 mph.

"And it looks like your rain chances less than 20%, so we're not really putting it in the forecast for you today," FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods said. "If you get it, it's real isolated."

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 78. North wind around 6 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

"We start off dry on Saturday morning, but then showers try to come together in the overnight hours, Saturday into Sunday," Woods said.

Sunday: Showers likely, mainly before 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Northeast wind around 6 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

"It's just Saturday night that looks a bit messy, Sunday looks a lot better," Woods said.