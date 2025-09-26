Ryder Cup 2025 weather forecast: Will the rain hold off on Long Island?
LONG ISLAND - Ryder Cup 2025 is officially underway at Bethpage Black on Long Island.
FARMINGDALE, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 25: A weather warning message is displayed on course ahead of a practice day prior to the Ryder Cup 2025 at Black Course at Bethpage State Park Golf Course on September 25, 2025 in Farmingdale, New York.
The three-day competition runs through Sunday, Sept. 28, but will the weather in Farmingdale hold up for the weekend?
Farmingdale, NY weather
Timeline:
Here's what to expect from the National Weather Service:
- Friday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 80. West wind around 6 mph.
"And it looks like your rain chances less than 20%, so we're not really putting it in the forecast for you today," FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods said. "If you get it, it's real isolated."
- Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 78. North wind around 6 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
"We start off dry on Saturday morning, but then showers try to come together in the overnight hours, Saturday into Sunday," Woods said.
- Sunday: Showers likely, mainly before 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Northeast wind around 6 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%.
"It's just Saturday night that looks a bit messy, Sunday looks a lot better," Woods said.