Ryder Cup 2025: Opening ceremony Wednesday at Bethpage Black, Trump to attend Friday

The Brief Wednesday is the Ryder Cup opening ceremony at Bethpage Black after it was moved from Thursday due to bad weather. The three-day competition begins Friday and runs through Sunday. On Friday, President Donald Trump will travel to Long Island to attend the golf match.



Bad weather across the Tri-State area has forced officials to move the Ryder Cup opening ceremony to Wednesday at Bethpage Black.

What time is Ryder Cup opening ceremony?

What we know:

The grand occasion of the opening ceremony typically is Thursday afternoon, during which the captains announce their lineups for the first session on Friday.

Now the ceremony, hosted by Today co-host Carson Daly and former Miss America Kira Dixon, will be 4 p.m., when players enter the arena to great fanfare. Those who have Thursday tickets will be allowed to use them on Wednesday.

The pairings for the opening foursomes session on Friday will still be announced Thursday afternoon.

When is Ryder Cup 2025?

Bethpage Black is making history as the first public course to ever host a Ryder Cup on Friday. According to tourism officials, over 250,000 visitors will be on hand through the week, bringing a projected $160 million boost and about 1,000 jobs to Long Island.

How long is the Ryder Cup?

The three-day competition runs through Sunday, Sept. 28.

Trump to attend Ryder Cup

Local perspective:

On Friday, President Donald Trump will travel to Long Island to attend the golf match between the United States and Europe, according to White House Press Secretary Karoline Claire Leavitt.

BALMEDIE, SCOTLAND - JULY 29: U.S. President Donald Trump holds a driver after teeing off during the opening of his new golf course at his Trump International Golf links resort on July 29, 2025 in Balmedie, Scotland. President Trump is visiting Scotl Expand

He attended the men's U.S. Open final on Sept. 7, and four days later, he took in a New York Yankees game against the Detroit Tigers on the 24th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks.

See below for more information on the Ryder Cup:

Where to watch Ryder Cup 2025

Can't attend in person? Click HERE for a complete guide to the TV schedule.

Ryder Cup schedule

To see the full schedule of events, click HERE.

Ryder Cup tickets

Looking to attend? Click HERE for more information on tickets.

Bethpage Black course map

Click HERE to see the full map.

Long Island street closures

Round Swamp Road will be closed from Winding Road to Quaker Meeting House Road starting Monday, Sept. 22 at 6 a.m. until Monday, Sept. 29 at 6 a.m.

Quaker Meeting House Road will be closed from Tuesday, Sept. 23 through Sunday, Sept. 28 daily from 4:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Clubhouse Road from Bethpage State Parkway will be closed except for rideshare vehicles starting Sept. 23 from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Ryder Cup traffic

