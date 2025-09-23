Trump set to attend the Ryder Cup on Long Island

The Brief President Donald Trump will travel to Long Island on Friday to attend the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black, the first public course to ever host the prestigious golf competition. The three-day event, running Sept. 26 through the 28th, is expected to draw tens of thousands of fans and volunteers, generate up to half a billion dollars for the economy, and showcase Long Island on the world stage. Officials have prepared extensive security and amenities, including more than 800 law enforcement officers, a massive 61,000-square-foot merchandise tent, and new triple-decker stands for spectators.



President Donald Trump will travel to Long Island on Friday to attend the Ryder Cup golf match between the United States and Europe, according to White House Press Secretary Karoline Claire Leavitt.

"This event is one of the greatest sporting events in the world, and it would not be taking place this year without President Trump’s help," the press secretary said during a press briefing Monday.

He attended the men's U.S. Open final on Sept. 7, and four days later, he took in a New York Yankees game against the Detroit Tigers on the 24th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks.

"To have the president here, it's been a tough few weeks for our country with some of the stuff that's been going on, and to have our president here and for us to represent the United States of America, albeit being in a golf tournament, is extremely important for us, and we're excited to be on home soil with the home crowd, and we're ready to get this tournament started," world No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler told reporters at Bethpage on Tuesday.

Scheffler also revealed that he has spoken with Trump after some of his big victories on the course, praising him as one who "loves the game of golf" and "treats people with the utmost respect."

Team USA captain Keegan Bradley added, "I'm deeply honored that the President of the United States is going to come support our team at the Ryder Cup

Long Island is preparing to host one of golf’s premiere events, with Bethpage Black set to become the first public course to host a Ryder Cup when play begins Friday, Sept. 26. The three-day competition runs through Sunday, Sept. 28, drawing tens of thousands of fans and volunteers. Officials estimate the event could generate as much as half a billion dollars for the region’s economy and create thousands of jobs.

"You’re going to have hundreds of thousands of people all over the world looking at Long Island," said Matt Cohen, president and CEO of the Long Island Association.

Gov. Kathy Hochul called the tournament a point of pride as much as an economic boost. Months of planning have brought in fences, flags, and the first-ever triple-decker stands for spectators. Security will be tight, with more than 800 law enforcement officers assigned, including 500 troopers and over 100 park police, according to Randy Simons, commissioner of New York State Parks.

Fans can expect extensive amenities, including a 61,000-square-foot merchandise tent offering 1,500 items, among them 300 hats. "It’s not just the retail experience as far as what you pick, it’s making sure that your checkout is just as smooth," said Mike Quirk, Legends Merchandise chief commercial officer.

Bethpage Black, already known for hosting the U.S. Open in 2002 and 2009, will once again be in the global spotlight. Transportation plans include shuttles, buses, and ride-share drop-offs, though road closures around the venue are scheduled throughout the tournament week.

The White House did not provide further details about Trump’s visit or whether he planned to meet with players and officials.

Long Island street closures

Round Swamp Road will be closed from Winding Road to Quaker Meeting House Road starting Monday, Sept. 22 at 6 a.m. until Monday, Sept. 29 at 6 a.m.

Quaker Meeting House Road will be closed from Tuesday, Sept. 23 through Sunday, Sept. 28 daily from 4:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Clubhouse Road from Bethpage State Parkway will be closed except for rideshare vehicles starting Sept. 23 from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.