Roe v. Wade overturned: New York leaders, Obama react to Supreme Court decision

Soon after the U.S. Supreme Court announced its decision Friday striking down Roe v. Wade and giving the states the power to decide abortion regulations, political leaders from former President Barack Obama to NY Gov. Kathy Hochul weighed in.

"Today, the Supreme Court not only reversed nearly 50 years of precedent, it relegated the most intensely personal decision someone can make to the whims of politicians and ideologues—attacking the essential freedoms of millions of Americans," wrote Obama via Twitter.

"Today the Supreme Court rolled back the rights of millions of Americans, disregarding their interests and — more importantly — their lives. Access to abortion is a fundamental human right, and it remains safe, accessible, and legal in New York," wrote Hochul online.

The Supreme Court abortion ruling was based on a case known as Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization which challenged the constitutionality of a Mississippi bill that banned abortion after 15 weeks.

The decision was expected to set in motion a series of events that will likely lead to abortion being banned or severely restricted in roughly half of the 50 states.

A draft opinion of the ruling was leaked in May signaling the mostly conservative court would strike down the law.

Earlier this month and following the leak, New York expanded its abortion protection rights. One new law protects abortion providers from arrest, extradition, and legal proceedings in other states by forbidding New York state and local courts and law enforcement agencies from cooperating in most scenarios.

"Today’s ruling is a vicious, dangerous, and deliberate attack on our most basic freedom as humans," said NY Attorney General Letitia James. "Every single person in this country should have the right to make their own decisions about their own bodies. But make no mistake: We will not go back to the inhumane and restrictive pre-Roe era. Regardless of the situation at the national level, New York will always be a safe haven for anyone seeking an abortion. I will work tirelessly to ensure that low-income New Yorkers and people from hostile states have access to the care they need and deserve. I will always fight to protect our right to make decisions about our own bodies and expand access to this critical and lifesaving care."

"Two days in a row, politics came before people at the highest court in the land, and, as a result, the health of our nation now hangs in jeopardy," said NYC Mayor Eric Adams. "What the court has done today ignores the opinions of the majority of Americans, as it helps states control women’s bodies, their choices, and their freedoms. "

"There is nothing to call this Supreme Court opinion but an affront to basic human rights and one that aims to shackle women and others in reproductive bondage. Reproductive care is health care, but, put simply, this decision puts lives at risk. "

"To all New Yorkers: I want to say that they can still access safe, legal abortions here in New York City. And to those seeking abortions around the country: Know that you are welcome here and that we will make every effort to ensure our reproductive services are available and readily accessible to you. This city will continue to respect, protect, and fulfill the core tenets of our fundamental rights to bodily autonomy and quality, critical, health care for those seeking access to an abortion."

Adam's statement provided to the media included information on locations for abortion providers through New York City’s abortion access webpage.