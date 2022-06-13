New York expands abortion protections

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday signed legislation into law expanding legal protections for people seeking and providing abortions in New York.

The Democratic governor pushed for the laws in anticipation of the U.S. Supreme Court potentially overruling its 1973 Roe v. Wade's decision, which established a constitutional right to abortion. A ruling that could weaken or end abortion protections is expected as early as this week.

In a statement, Hochul said she was signing the landmark legislation because "reproductive rights are human rights."

"The women of New York will never be subjected to government mandated pregnancies. Not here. Not now. Not ever," Hochul said. "Today, we are taking action to protect our service providers from the retaliatory actions of anti-abortion states and ensure that New York will always be a safe harbor for those seeking reproductive healthcare."

One new law protects abortion providers from arrest, extradition, and legal proceedings in other states by forbidding New York state and local courts and law enforcement agencies from cooperating in most scenarios.

"New York has always been a beacon for those yearning to be free," Hochul said. "And I want the world to hear — loud and clear — that will not change."

With The Associated Press.