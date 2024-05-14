NYPD identifies suspect in random attack on actor Steve Buscemi

The NYPD says it has identified the suspect wanted for allegedly randomly punching actor Steve Buscemi in the face in Manhattan last week.

Police say they are hunting for 50-year-old Clifton Williams.

Buscemi's publicist confirmed the attack on the actor Sunday, calling him "another victim of a random act of violence in the city."

Buscemi was allegedly walking on 3rd Avenue and East 27th Street in Kips Bay when Williams randomly attacked him.

"He is OK and appreciates everyone’s well wishes, though incredibly sad for everyone that this has happened to while also walking the streets of NY," publicist Alana Kass said in a statement to FOX 5 NY.

Buscemi's "Boardwalk Empire" co-star Michael Stuhlbarg was hit in the back of the neck with a rock while walking in Manhattan's Central Park on March 31. Stuhlbarg chased his attacker, who was taken into custody outside the park.

