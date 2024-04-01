Central Park attacks: Man hit by rock, woman attacked with hammer

The NYPD is investigating two separate attacks that happened in Central Park Sunday night.

This comes days after the NYPD investigated a string of knifepoint robberies in Central Park.

According to authorities, suspects have struck three times since Wednesday. The number of suspects involved in each robbery ranges from 3 to 6.

Police say the robberies began Wednesday on the Upper West Side at 65th Street and Central Park West, and on the same day, another victim was robbed at West 72nd Street.

Then, on Thursday, there was another robbery at 100th Street and Central Park West.

First attack

The first attack involved a man who was hit by a rock, allegedly thrown by a homeless man. It happened just before 8 p.m. near 90th Street and East Drive.

The NYPD said the homeless man struck the victim in the back of the neck with a rock.

The victim chased after the suspect, 27-year-old Xavier Israel, who was arrested by police about a block away.

Police said Israel has had prior arrests including assault and robbery.

Second attack

Hours later, police say a woman was attacked with a hammer on the West Side of Central Park near 64th Street.

The suspect fled on a moped.

No arrests have been made.

According to NYPD statistics, robberies in Central Park are up this year. So far this year, there have been 10 robberies, compared to 2 during the same 3 month period last year.