NYPD investigating string of knifepoint robberies near Central Park

The NYPD is investigating after a string of knifepoint robberies in Central Park.

According to authorities, suspects have struck three times since Wednesday. The number of suspects involved in each robbery ranges from 3 to 6.

So far, the suspects have managed to steal a bike, a cell phone and other property.

Police say the robberies began Wednesday on the Upper West Side at 65th Street and Central Park West, and on the same day, another victim was robbed at West 72nd Street.

Then, just yesterday, there was another robbery at 100th Street and Central Park West.

"I do see that there's been a rise in crime lately," one person who spoke to FOX 5 NY said. "So I really hope that we can find a way to decline the crime."

According to NYPD statistics, robberies in Central Park are up this year. So far this year, there have been 10 robberies, compared to 2 during the same 3 month period last year.