Rockaway Beach temporarily closed after shark sighting

Rockaway Beach has been temporarily closed to swimming after yet another shark sighting in the area.

"Beach goers are not allowed in the water at this time, but the boardwalk and concessions remain open," the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation said in a tweet. "We will reopen the beach when it is safe to do so."

The beaches were also closed earlier this week on Tuesday due to shark sightings as well.

Shark encounters have become a regular occurrence for New Yorkers and people on Long Island so far this summer.

Earlier this week, a 16-year-old surfer was bitten on the foot by a shark in the waters off of Fire Island.

An apparent Great White shark also washed ashore on Long Island.

Governor Kathy Hochul has ordered more drone and helicopter monitoring along the waters at Long Island State Park beaches in order to keep swimmers safe.