Rockaway Beach temporarily closed after shark sighting

By FOX 5 NY STAFF
Published 
Updated 6:30PM
The Rockaways
NYC debuts first direct ferry to Rockaway Beach

Despite a temporary closure due to more shark sightings, the inaugural trip of New York City's first direct ferry to Rockaway Beach was plenty packed as New Yorkers try to escape the sweltering heat.

NEW YORK - Rockaway Beach has been temporarily closed to swimming after yet another shark sighting in the area. 

"Beach goers are not allowed in the water at this time, but the boardwalk and concessions remain open," the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation said in a tweet. "We will reopen the beach when it is safe to do so."

The beaches were also closed earlier this week on Tuesday due to shark sightings as well.

Shark encounters have become a regular occurrence for New Yorkers and people on Long Island so far this summer. 

Earlier this week, a 16-year-old surfer was bitten on the foot by a shark in the waters off of Fire Island.

An apparent Great White shark also washed ashore on Long Island. 

Governor Kathy Hochul has ordered more drone and helicopter monitoring along the waters at Long Island State Park beaches in order to keep swimmers safe. 