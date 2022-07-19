All Rockaway beaches closed to swimming due to shark sighting

The NYPD announced Tuesday afternoon that all beaches in the Rockaways are closed to swimming due to shark sightings.

A pair of sharks were reportedly sighted in the area during the day, prompting the closure of all seven miles of the beachfront to swimmers.

NYPD Aviation is currently undertaking aerial surveillance of the area, and the beach will be reopened when it is deemed safe.

Tuesday's sighting is the latest in a string of shark sightings and attacks across the region.

Monday, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced that she was ordering more drone and helicopter monitoring in the waters at Long Island State Park beaches after multiple recent incidents, including a surfer being bitten by a sand tiger shark in the water off Smith Point County Park in Suffolk County last week.