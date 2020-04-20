Robberies spike in New York City subway system

While the ridership has plunged, there is one alarming increase inside the New York City subway system. Robberies are spiking.

According to preliminary police statistics tabulated through Sunday, robberies in the transit system are up 55% year-to-year. And looking at the longer trends, the numbers are up 74% over the same period two years ago and 103% from three years ago.

In the past 28 days alone, there have been 45 robberies reported in the New York City transit system.

Last week, two men wearing face masks robbed a man at knifepoint on a subway train in the Bronx.

Burglaries inside the system, while low overall, are considerably higher. They are up 700% in the past 28 days compared to a year ago and up 233% year-to-date when looking at last year.

Robbery arrests in the transit system are up more than 25% year-to-year. And looking at the previous two years, robbery arrests are up 68 percent over two years ago and 124% over the same period three years ago.

Other arrests, especially for fare evasion, are dramatically lower in the transit system.

There has been one recent murder in the subway system. Transit worker Garrett Goble died when a man set a fire in the subway last month that caught a train on fire.

Subway ridership has plummeted due to the coronavirus outbreak in New York City. An estimated 80% fewer people are riding trains.