NYPD searching for man in connection with deadly subway fire

The New York City Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a man wanted for questioning in connection with a deadly fire inside a Manhattan subway station.

It happened inside the West 110th Street Station at about 3:15 a.m. on Friday.

The fire erupted on or near a subway train at about 3:14 a.m. Two trains were evacuated.



Garrett Goble, 36, of Brooklyn died in the incident. Four other people suffered smoke inhalation. Seventeen other people suffered minor injuries including twelve civilians and five firefighters.

The NYPD released a photo of a man who may be connected with the fire.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

