Rex Heuermann pleads guilty to murdering 7 women, admits to killing another

The Brief Rex Heuermann pleaded guilty to multiple murders in the Gilgo Beach killings, agreeing to consecutive life sentences without parole and waiving his right to appeal. As part of the plea, he admitted to intentionally causing the death of Karen Vergata, though he was not formally charged in her murder. The victims linked to the case span decades, including the "Gilgo Four" and other women whose remains were found along Ocean Parkway.



Rex Heuermann pleaded guilty on Wednesday in the Gilgo Beach serial killings case, admitting to multiple counts of murder in exchange for consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole, according to FOX 5 NY's Jodi Goldberg.

What we know:

Heuermann also agreed to waive his right to appeal as part of the plea.

He appeared in court in handcuffs and was uncuffed to sign documents formalizing the agreement. Heuermann also agreed to admit he intentionally caused the death of Karen Vergata, though he was not formally charged in her murder.

Gilgo Beach murders

The backstory:

Heuermann was initially arrested in July 2023 and had pleaded not guilty in the deaths of four women known as the "Gilgo Four": Melissa Barthelemy, Maureen Brainard-Barnes, Megan Waterman and Amber Lynn Costello. Their remains were found near each other along Ocean Parkway and were among 10 sets of human remains discovered in the area between 2010 and 2011.

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Prosecutors later charged Heuermann in additional killings, including Sandra Costilla and Jessica Taylor, both of whom were long believed to be victims of a serial predator targeting sex workers. Authorities have also tied him to the killing of Valerie Mack.

The victims linked to the case span decades:

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The case, which remained unsolved for years, gained renewed momentum after investigators used DNA evidence and cellphone data to link Heuermann to the killings.