Gilgo Beach murders update: Rex Heuermann to be charged with at least 2 more killings

Rex Heuermann, the alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer, will be back in court on Thursday to face additional charges in connection to the case on Long Island.

Heuermann is expected to be charged with at least two more killings at a Suffolk County Courthouse.

Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney declined to talk about the charges, confirming only that Heuermann will stand before a judge at 9:30 a.m.

According to Newsday, the disgraced architect has been indicted in the November 1993 death of Sandra Costilla, a Queens woman whose remains were found in the town of Southampton over three decades ago.

The paper says he'll be arraigned in connection with her killing and the July 2003 dismemberment death of 20-year-old escort Jessica Taylor. Some of her remains were found in a wooded area in Manorville. The rest were located in March 2011 along Ocean Parkway, near those of another sex worker, 24-year-old Valerie Mack. No arrests have been made in her case.

Heuermann was initially arrested last July and pleaded not guilty in the deaths of four women: Melissa Barthelemy, Maureen Brainard Barnes, Megan Waterman and Amber Lynn Costello. Their bodies were all located near each other on Ocean Parkway, and were the first of 10 sets of remains found in the same area between fall of 2010 and spring of 2011.

Heuermann has been held without bail since then on first- and second-degree murder charges.

Last month, investigators were back in Massapequa Park carrying cardboard evidence boxes out of his home. Law enforcement officials stopped short of saying, though, what they were looking for.