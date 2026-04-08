What to know about the lawsuit against Rex Heuermann and his family

The Brief Rex Heuermann is expected to plead guilty in the Gilgo Beach serial killings case as he returns to court, potentially linking him to an eighth victim. At the same time, the son of victim Valerie Mack has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Heuermann, his ex-wife and his daughter. The lawsuit alleges the family profited from a documentary and showed disregard for victims, claims their attorney strongly denies.



After pleaded guilty, Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann, along with members of his family — is now facing a wrongful death lawsuit tied to one of the victims, according to court filings.

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Heuermann is expected to appeared in Suffolk County court Wednesday, where he plead guilty in connection with a string of killings.

The former architect has been charged with the murders of seven women whose remains were found along Ocean Parkway near Gilgo Beach between 1993 and 2011.

He also admitted to killing an eighth victim.

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The lawsuit, filed this week by Benjamin Torres, the 32-year-old son of victim Valerie Mack, names Heuermann, his ex-wife Asa Ellerup and his daughter, Victoria Heuermann, as defendants.

Torres alleges he was deprived of his mother’s care and protection and claims Mack was tortured before her death.

The suit seeks damages and also targets profits allegedly earned by Ellerup and Victoria Heuermann from a Peacock documentary about Heuermann’s life, accusing them of showing "callous disregard" for victims’ families.

Who is Valerie Mack?

Valerie Mack in 2000. (Courtesy of Suffolk County Police Department)

The backstory:

Valerie Mack, 24, worked as an escort in Philadelphia under the alias "Melissa Taylor."

She was last seen by her family in Port Republic, New Jersey, in the spring or summer of 2000 but was never reported missing.

Her partial remains were found on Mill Road in Manorville back in 2000, and additional remains were discovered in 2011 during the search for Shannan Gilbert on Ocean Parkway.

Advances in DNA technology, along with help from the FBI, led to the positive identification of the remains once known as "Jane Doe #6."

Valerie Mack in 1998. (Courtesy of Suffolk County Police Department)

An attorney representing Torres said a guilty plea could help establish liability quickly and move the case toward damages, particularly as concerns grow over the potential dissipation of assets.

"Our hope was that from the guilty plea, we would be able to quickly establish liability," the attorney said, adding that doing so would help preserve any remaining funds tied to the defendants.

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An attorney for Ellerup and Victoria Heuermann pushed back, calling the lawsuit "reckless" and unsupported by evidence.

"My clients have fully cooperated with law enforcement from the very beginning," the attorney said. "There is no evidence that implicates them in any way."

Heuermann was arrested in July 2023 after investigators said DNA recovered from a discarded pizza crust matched evidence found on or near the victims’ remains. Prosecutors have also cited cellphone records and electronic evidence recovered from his Massapequa Park home.

Heuermann has previously denied any involvement in the killings.

The case is scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday.

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Who is Asa Ellerup?

Asa Ellerup is the estranged wife of alleged Long Island serial killer Rex Heuerman.

Asa Ellerup has expressed sympathy for the victims and their families, but has also said she doubted whether Heuermann was guilty of the crimes he's been accused of.

Rex Heuermann's estranged wife Asa Ellerup, center, and daughter Victoria Heuermann, left, depart the Suffolk County Courthouse in Riverhead, N.Y., Jan. 16, 2024. (Robert Miller for Fox News Digital)

Ellerup filed for divorce in the days after Heuermann's July 13, 2023, arrest for the killings and said she would "withhold judgment until the end of trial."

"I have given Rex the benefit of the doubt, as we all deserve," Ellerup said at the time.

FOX 5 NY has reported that she has been visiting him in jail despite divorce proceedings.

Rex Heuermann’s daughter Victoria

Asa Ellerup and her daughter Victoria Heuermann. They are the wife and daughter of accused Giglo Beach serial killer, Rex Heuermann.

Victoria is the 27-year-old daughter of alleged Long Island serial killer Rex Heuerman.

When John Ray, an attorney who represents the families of some of the Gilgo Beach murder victims was asked if he thought Heuermann's daughter had anything to do with the alleged murders, Ray said "We can infer from this, and it's not the only inference, but it's a very strong inference, that this girl was made over the course of years, somehow, to become accustomed to liking what you see here," (referring to the disturbing images).

John Ray: Attorney who represents the families of some of the Gilgo Beach murder victims.

"She certainly falls within the circle of suspicion," he said.

One of the images shown appeared to be the remains of a human being that looks half-eaten that Ray said they found on her Tumblr blog via a link from her LinkedIn page.

