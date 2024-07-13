Wife of alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann set to give updates on family, legal team says

Asa Ellerup, the estranged wife of alleged Long Island serial killer Rex Heuerman, is expected to speak out Saturday afternoon on the one-year mark since his arrest.

Ellerup's legal team says they will provide a brief statement regarding "the status of the family" in Massapequa Park.

It is unclear whether Ellerup herself will make an appearance.

Rex Heuermann's estranged wife Asa Ellerup, center, and daughter Victoria Heuermann, left, depart the Suffolk County Courthouse in Riverhead, N.Y., Jan. 16, 2024. (Robert Miller for Fox News Digital)

Asa Ellerup has expressed sympathy for the victims and their families, but has also said she doubted whether Heuermann was guilty of the crimes he's been accused of.

Asa Ellerup and attorney Bob Macedonio arrive at the Suffolk County Courthouse in Riverhead, N.Y., Jan. 16, 2024. (Robert Miller for Fox News Digital)

Ellerup filed for divorce in the days after Heuermann's July 13, 2023, arrest for the killings and said she would "withhold judgment until the end of trial."

"I have given Rex the benefit of the doubt, as we all deserve," Ellerup said.

Asa Ellerup (left) and her daughter Victoria Heuermann. They are the wife and daughter of accused Giglo Beach serial killer, Rex Heuermann.

FOX 5 has reported that she has been visiting him in jail despite divorce proceedings.

The 60-year-old Rex Heuermann, who worked as an architect in Manhattan, has been charged in the killings of six women in the Gilgo Beach murders.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.