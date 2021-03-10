Report: Cuomo groped female aide at his official residence

An aide to Gov. Andrew Cuomo has accused him of aggressively groping her at his official residence in Albany, according to a new report. It is the most serious allegation among those made by a series of women against the embattled Democrat. In the wake of these latest allegations, several state lawmakers renewed their calls for Cuomo to either resign or be impeached.

The Times Union of Albany reported that Cuomo has summoned the aide to the Executive Mansion to help him with his cellphone. The woman, who was not identified, was alone with Cuomo when he closed the door, reached under her shirt, and fondled her, the newspaper reported, citing an unidentified source with direct knowledge of the woman's accusation.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo visits a mass-vaccination site in Queens, Feb. 24, 2021. (Photo courtesy of Governor's Press Office)

"As I said yesterday, I have never done anything like this. The details of this report are gut-wrenching," Cuomo said through a spokesperson Wednesday evening. "I am not going to speak to the specifics of this or any other allegation given the ongoing review, but I am confident in the result of the Attorney General's report."

Report: Another aide accuses Cuomo of inappropriate touching

In recent weeks, five other women have accused Cuomo of harassment or other inappropriate behavior.

State Attorney General Letitia James has launched an investigation into the allegations. She appointed outside lawyers to lead the probe. The findings will be made public, she has said.

Regardless of the status and outcome of that investigation, several lawmakers as well as some of the women who have come forward are calling for Cuomo to leave office.

"How can we allow this man to lead our state? We must impeach," Democratic Assembly member Zohran Kwame Mamdani tweeted Wednesday night.

Republican Assembly member Mike Lawler on Twitter called Cuomo "a sexual predator" who should be charged.

Both lawmakers had previously called for Cuomo's impeachment.

Lindsey Boylan, a former aide who is running for Manhattan borough president, said Cuomo sexually harassed her many times over several years.

"You need to resign. You need to go now @NYGovCuomo," she tweeted Wednesday night after The Times Union report appeared online. She then added that the state Assembly should put on "big kid pants" and start impeachment proceedings.

"@CarlHeastie that's you," Boylan tweeted at the speaker of the Assembly. "Victims are not chess pieces for your budget negotiations."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. With The Associated Press.