Report: Another aide accuses Cuomo of inappropriate touching

Another woman is accusing Gov. Andrew Cuomo of touching her inappropriately last year, according to a report, which did not name the woman.

The Times Union newspaper in Albany reported that it happened at the governor's mansion late last year. The aide came forward and told a supervisor she had been called to the mansion to work when Cuomo inappropriately touched her.

The newspaper reported that the governor's office learned about the allegation Monday. But the governor told reporters on a COVID-19 conference call late Tuesday that this is news to him.

"I'm not aware of any other claim," Cuomo said.

Former federal prosecutor, employment lawyer added to Cuomo investigation team

The aide is the sixth woman to come forward with allegations against the governor, who is a father of three daughters. A reporter asked Cuomo what he told his daughters.

"I told them what I told you: I never touched anyone inappropriately," Cuomo said. "I never made any inappropriate advances and no one ever told me that they felt at the time that I made them feel uncomfortable or awkward."

Ana Liss, a former aide to the governor, told a TV station that Cuomo was flirtatious with her but she thought it was harmless. However, she said she supports the claims of former aides Lindsey Boylan and Charlotte Bennett. Liss said the governor's office was a hostile, toxic work environment that harmed young women.

'Embarrassed' Cuomo apologizes, won't resign over harassment accusations

In December, Boylan tweeted, "Yes, @nygovcuomo sexually harassed me for years. Many saw it, and watched."

"I remember thinking, 'Wow that's dangerous. Good luck to you,'" Liss told News 8 WROC. "I would never open my mouth. Like, 'They're going to crush you like a bug.'"

She said that two days after seeing Boylan's Tweet in December, while she was on her honeymoon, she got a call from the governor's senior adviser.

Ex-Cuomo aide says governor kissed her, suggested strip poker

"He said, 'You know, I have kind of an awkward question to ask you — has Lindsey Boylan reached out to you? Have you spoken to her?' and I said no," Liss said to WROC. "I remember thinking, 'How many other people is he calling?'"

The AP reported that Cuomo's special counsel, Beth Garvey, would not confirm the existence of the complaint but said in a statement that "all allegations that we learn of directly or indirectly are going promptly to the investigators appointed by the attorney general."

With The Associated Press