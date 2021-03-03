'Embarrassed' Cuomo apologizes, won't resign over harassment accusations

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo spoke in public for the first time in days and addressed the sexual harassment allegations made against him. Cuomo has avoided public appearances as several Republicans and some fellow Democrats have called for him to resign.

"I now understand that I acted in a way that made people feel uncomfortable. It was unintentional and I truly and deeply apologize for it," Cuomo said. "I feel awful about it and frankly I am embarrassed by it. And that's not easy to say but that's the truth."

The governor said he intends to cooperate with the independent investigation that Attorney General Letitia James has promised to launch.

One former aide, Charlotte Bennett, 25, said Cuomo quizzed her about her sex life and asked whether she would be open to a relationship with an older man. Over the weekend, Cuomo issued a statement saying he was trying to be "playful." Bennett rejected that attempted apology.

Lindsey Boylan, a former aide who is running for Manhattan borough president, said Cuomo inappropriately commented on her looks, kissed her without her consent, and once suggested they play strip poker while aboard his state-owned jet. Cuomo has denied Boylan's allegations.

Anna Ruch, who never worked for Cuomo, told The New York Times that she met the governor at a wedding in 2019 where he cupped her face with his hands and asked if he could kiss her.

"I never touched anyone inappropriately. I never knew at the time that I was making anyone feel uncomfortable," Cuomo said on Wednesday. "And I certainly never ever meant to offend anyone or hurt anyone or cause anyone any pain that is the last thing I would ever want to do."

The governor said he does not intend to resign because the "people of New York" elected him to do a job. He also asked New Yorkers to withhold judgment until all the facts come out.

