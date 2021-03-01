NY attorney general authorized to probe claims against Cuomo

article

New York Attorney General Letitia James on Monday said she is moving forward with an investigation into sexual harassment allegations against Gov. Andrew Cuomo after she received a referral letter from his office authorizing her to do so.

"Today, the executive chamber transmitted a referral letter to our office, providing us the authority to move forward with an independent investigation into allegations of sexual harassment claims made against Governor Cuomo," James said in a statement. "This is not a responsibility we take lightly as allegations of sexual harassment should always be taken seriously."

The letter (see full text below) gives James the authority to deputize an outside law firm to conduct the inquiry with full subpoena power. When the investigation is finished, the findings will be disclosed in a public report, the letter said.

Two women who have worked for Cuomo's administration have come forward to accuse him of sexual harassment during close interactions they had with him during their respective tenures.

RELATED: Ex-Cuomo aide says governor kissed her, suggested strip poker

The governor, a Democrat, hasn't been seen in public since last Wednesday. On Sunday, he issued a measured apology statement acknowledging for the first time that some of his behavior with women "may have been insensitive or too personal," and said he would cooperate with the attorney general's investigation. He maintained he had never inappropriately touched or propositioned anyone. But he said he had teased people about their personal lives in an attempt to be "playful."

Advertisement

"This is not a responsibility we take lightly as allegations of sexual harassment should always be taken seriously." — Attorney General Letitia James

"I now understand that my interactions may have been insensitive or too personal and that some of my comments, given my position, made others feel in ways I never intended," Cuomo said in the statement. "I acknowledge some of the things I have said have been misinterpreted as an unwanted flirtation. To the extent anyone felt that way, I am truly sorry about that."

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 5 NY News app. Download for FREE!

The referral letter, written by special counsel to the governor Beth Garvey, states that state employees have been told to "cooperate fully" with the investigation.

Over the weekend, Cuomo and James's respective offices appeared to be wrangling over who should investigate the governor's behavior. Initially, Cuomo's office said it would task a former federal judge to oversee the probe. Then his office suggested the attorney general and the chief judge of the state jointly appoint outside counsel.

"All New York State employees have been directed to cooperate fully with this review." — Beth Garvey, Special Counsel to the Governor

In a statement on Sunday, James said that such a probe is her job but that state law requires the governor to formally send her a referral letter asking for the review.

Several elected officials, including some fellow Democrats, have called for Cuomo to resign. Others have said they support an independent inquiry.

With The Associated Press

RELATED: Gov. Murphy: Allegations against Gov. Cuomo 'deeply troubling'

Text of the Referral Letter from the Executive Chamber

Dear Attorney General James,

The Governor is hereby making a referral pursuant to Executive Law Section §63 (8) for you to select an independent law firm to conduct an inquiry into allegations of and circumstances surrounding sexual harassment claims made against the Governor.

As provided in Executive Law §63 (8), that private attorney or private attorneys, may be designated as Special Deputy Attorney General or Assistant Deputy Attorney General, to conduct the review.

Nothing in this letter is intended to constrain or limit any of the powers inherent in Executive Law §63 (8). Due to the nature of this review, however, the weekly reports contemplated by Executive Law §63 (8) will not be approved by or transmitted to the Executive. At the close of the review, the findings will be disclosed in a public report.

All New York State employees have been directed to cooperate fully with this review. I will serve as point of contact for any witness interviews or document production for the Executive Chamber and will connect you with appropriate counsel in any other agency or entity for any documents or witnesses necessary for the review.

Sincerely,

Beth Garvey

Special Counsel and Senior Advisor

— — —