Republicans and some Democrats call on Cuomo to resign

Several grassroots organizations rallied in front of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's Midtown Manhattan office on Tuesday evening to call for the Democrat to step down.

They join Rep. Kathleen Rice, a Democrat who represents part of Nassau County, who said, "The time has come. The governor must resign."

The mayor, also a Democrat, said Cuomo won't be able to govern "if these allegations are true."

"He would not be able to govern. It's as simple as that," Mayor Bill de Blasio said. "You have to have a trust from the people — and if you can't maintain that trust, you can't govern."

Three women are accusing Cuomo of sexual harassment and unwanted advances. Two are former aides.

Cuomo's 'tone-deaf' apology ignores power balance, critics say

Advertisement

The third, Anna Ruch, never worked for the governor. She said she met him at a wedding reception in 2019 and within just minutes he put his hand on the small of her back. She removed it. Then, she said, he put his hands on her face and asked if he could kiss her. She turned away.

Ruch said a photograph taken at the time shows her surprise and confusion when it happened.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 5 NY News app. Download for FREE!

"He doesn't have the moral credibility or trust to continue to lead," Republican state Sen. Robert Ortt said.

NY attorney general to probe claims against Cuomo; 3rd accuser emerges

Cuomo is battling for survival on two fronts: the sexual harassment allegations and his handling of nursing home deaths.

Democratic lawmakers in Albany have now reached a deal to revoke some of Cuomo's coronavirus pandemic emergency powers. Republicans are asking, What took so long?

"It's a shame that it took three allegations of sexual harassment by three different women as well as the scandal and coverup of nursing home deaths," Ortt said.