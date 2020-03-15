Pressure growing on mayor to close public schools in NYC

The chorus of voices demanding that the nation’s largest school system close in order to help fight the coronavirus outbreak is growing day by day, despite Mayor Bill de Blasio’s insistence that New York City’s schools would remain open.

On Sunday, Acting Queens Borough President Sharon Lee advised families to keep their children home from school on Monday.

“I strongly urge all Queens families, in no uncertain terms, to keep all children home away from school this week,” Lee said in a statement.

Meanwhile, New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer called for a city-wide shutdown of not only schools, but all non-essential services.

“Only essential services should remain open,” Stringer said in a Tweet. “No bars, restaurants or movie theaters. And I am again calling for NYC schools to be shut down. We cannot go on with business as usual.”

So far, several large U.S. cities, like Boston, Los Angeles and Oakland, have decided to close schools for a week or even more in response to the growing outbreak.

New York health care workers' unions said the city shouldn't close schools without a plan to care for the children of those staffing hospital wards. The unions and city officials fear that even New York's massive health care system could be quickly overwhelmed by a surge in serious cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

“If it’s apparent it’s the safe thing, then it must be done, but it’s going to have a big impact on nurses,” said Eileen Toback, executive director of the New York Professional Nurses Union, which represents nurses at Manhattan’s Lenox Hill Hospital. “They’re on the front lines. They need to be here in shifts. They’re single mothers or single fathers sometimes, so they don’t have many backups, and the hospital is 24/7.”

De Blasio, a Democrat, has not ruled out closing schools eventually and said city officials would continue a day-by-day examination. But he has noted that the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say that while there can be reasons to shut schools, it's not clear that closures will make more difference than other measures, such as hand-washing and isolating the sick.

But Dr. Dena Grayson, a researcher and infectious disease expert who works in the private sector, called de Blasio's decision so far to keep schools open “incredibly foolish.”

“The virus will spread like wildfire among the children. They get infected, and they can spread that virus easily to older people who are at a much higher risk," she said.

The city has confirmed coronavirus cases in at least two public school students and at least one teacher. Their schools have been closed for cleaning but are expected to reopen.

Teachers' unions are pressing de Blasio to close the schools, saying they’re worried for their students’ families, their own and New Yorkers at large.

“To have 1.1 million students and countless employees crisscrossing the city, it feels to me beyond irresponsible,” says Derek Stampone, who teaches physics and computer science at a Manhattan high school where only about 2/3 of students showed up Friday, a dropoff echoed in the system as a whole. Stampone found himself spending much of Friday’s classes talking about the virus and such prevention tips as hand-washing.

“I can see the anxiety in the room,” he said.

So did social studies teacher Elise Ritter, who works at a different Manhattan high school that happens to focus on emergency management.

The students who did attend, she said, were “really looking around and saying, ‘Why are we still here?’” Many live with grandparents and worry about them contracting the virus, she said.

Teachers suggest the city could find ways to provide child care for health care workers — and supply food to the hundreds of thousands of poor students who depend on school meals — without keeping the entire school system open.

De Blasio has said that any alternative would recreate the problem that closing schools would seek to solve: People congregating.

With the Associated Press.