Pre-pandemic crime levels in subways despite fewer riders

By
Published 
Updated 6:38AM
New York City
FOX 5 NY

Subway crime crisis

The NYPD said 235 major felonies were reported in the subway system in November 2021. Compare that to 244 in November 2019, which was before the pandemic.

NEW YORK - Subway ridership is still well shy of pre-pandemic levels; subway crime is not.

According to numbers to be presented at an MTA meeting Monday, there were 235 major felonies in the subway last month. Compare that to 244 in November 2019, which was before the pandemic.

Other numbers are equally troubling. Felony robberies in the subway more than doubled to 88 last month from 40 in October.

"We’ve said repeatedly we want the NYPD to put more officers in visible locations like subway platforms and on trains where riders feel vulnerable," said Aaron Donovan, an MTA spokesman. "That enables faster response to emergencies when they occur and allows officers to quickly see and address people displaying mental health problems who could be a danger to themselves and others — with the ability to intervene before a crime happens.

Crime stats dispute de Blasio safe city

A man was stabbed and killed inside the 241st Street subway station. It's the latest major crime in the city despite Mayor Bill de Blasio saying the city has never been safer.

Early Monday, a man was stabbed to death at the 241st Street station in the Wakefield section of the Bronx. And Sunday night at the Essex Street station on the Lower East Side, a subway cleaner was assaulted with his own dustpan. 

Police said there have been no arrests in either case.

How safe is New York City?

Mayor Bill de Blasio raised some eyebrows during an interview on FOX News on Sunday when he said that New York City is much safer now than when he took office. But do the numbers back him up?