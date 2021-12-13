Pre-pandemic crime levels in subways despite fewer riders

Subway ridership is still well shy of pre-pandemic levels; subway crime is not.

According to numbers to be presented at an MTA meeting Monday, there were 235 major felonies in the subway last month. Compare that to 244 in November 2019, which was before the pandemic.

Other numbers are equally troubling. Felony robberies in the subway more than doubled to 88 last month from 40 in October.

"We’ve said repeatedly we want the NYPD to put more officers in visible locations like subway platforms and on trains where riders feel vulnerable," said Aaron Donovan, an MTA spokesman. "That enables faster response to emergencies when they occur and allows officers to quickly see and address people displaying mental health problems who could be a danger to themselves and others — with the ability to intervene before a crime happens.

Early Monday, a man was stabbed to death at the 241st Street station in the Wakefield section of the Bronx. And Sunday night at the Essex Street station on the Lower East Side, a subway cleaner was assaulted with his own dustpan.

Police said there have been no arrests in either case.