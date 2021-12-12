Overnight shootings, slashing add three more victims to NYC's homicide count

Three men died overnight Saturday into Sunday after a pair of shootings and a stabbing added three more victims to New York City's homicide count for 2021.

In the first incident, just before midnight on Saturday, NYPD officers responded to a 9-1-1 call of a man shot in front of the Morris Houses in the Claremont Village section of the Bronx.

Upon arrival, officers found John Salgado, 37, with gunshot wounds to his face, chest, and both legs. Salgado was taken to BronxCare Health System, where he was pronounced dead.

Just a few hours later, at around 3:10 a.m. Sunday morning, police in Brooklyn responded to another 9-1-1 call of a man shot on Rockaway Avenue.

Upon arrival, they found a 31-year-old man who had been shot in the torso. EMS responded and took the man to Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The victim's identity has not yet been released, pending family notification.

Finally, at 6:30 a.m. Sunday morning, police responded to a 9-1-1 call of a man in need of aid in Bushwick.

When officers arrived, they discovered a 37-year-old man with multiple lacerations to his neck, lying on the ground unconscious and unresponsive.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and his identification has also not yet been released, pending family notification.

An investigation into all three killings is ongoing, and there are currently no arrests.