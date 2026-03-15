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New Portal Bridge will be open for NJ Transit riders on Monday

By
Published  March 15, 2026 2:49pm EDT
New York City
FOX 5 NY
Phase 1 of Portal Bridge changeover complete

Phase 1 of Portal Bridge changeover complete

The first phase of the Portal Bridge changeover project is complete. NJ Transit officials had their first ceremonial ride over the bridge on Thursday.

The Brief

    • One track on the new Portal North Bridge will be ready and open for commuters on Monday.
    • NJ Transit and Amtrak schedules have been disrupted since work began last month.
    • Another track will be added this fall.

NEW YORK CITY - The Portal North Bridge will be open and ready for the Monday commute, ending weeks of travel delays and disruptions for NJ Transit riders.

What we know:

One track of the new bridge will officially go into service for passengers on Monday, marking a transfer from the current 116-year-old swing bridge.

Regular NJ Transit service resumed on Sunday. It comes more than a month after the project to transfer one track of rail service from the old Portal Bridge to the new Portal North Bridge over the Hackensack River began, causing disruptions to NJ Transit and Amtrak schedules.

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NJ Transit riders brace for first weekday of Portal Bridge disruptions

Riders are advised to allow extra travel time and consider commuting before 7 a.m. or after 9 a.m., and before 4 p.m. or after 7 p.m.

What they're saying:

New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill took part in a ceremonial train ride over the bridge last week.

"Today marks a historic step forward for New Jersey’s transportation future. For decades, the old Portal Bridge has been a source of delays and frustration for the hundreds of thousands of commuters and travelers who rely on the Northeast Corridor every day," Gov. Sherrill said. "With the first train now crossing the new Portal North Bridge, we are delivering a modern, reliable piece of infrastructure that will strengthen our economy, improve the daily commute and support the entire Northeast Corridor."

NJ Transit, Amtrak to host first train ride on new portal North Bridge

NJ Transit, Amtrak to host first train ride on new portal North Bridge

FOX 5 NY's Antwan Lewis has the latest. 

What's next:

The second and final track will be moved onto the new bridge in the fall, which officials say will "provide increased reliability to rail customers for generations to come."

The Source: This report is based on information from NJ Transit. 

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