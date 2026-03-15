New Portal Bridge will be open for NJ Transit riders on Monday

The Brief One track on the new Portal North Bridge will be ready and open for commuters on Monday. NJ Transit and Amtrak schedules have been disrupted since work began last month. Another track will be added this fall.



The Portal North Bridge will be open and ready for the Monday commute, ending weeks of travel delays and disruptions for NJ Transit riders.

What we know:

One track of the new bridge will officially go into service for passengers on Monday, marking a transfer from the current 116-year-old swing bridge.

Regular NJ Transit service resumed on Sunday. It comes more than a month after the project to transfer one track of rail service from the old Portal Bridge to the new Portal North Bridge over the Hackensack River began, causing disruptions to NJ Transit and Amtrak schedules.

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What they're saying:

New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill took part in a ceremonial train ride over the bridge last week.

"Today marks a historic step forward for New Jersey’s transportation future. For decades, the old Portal Bridge has been a source of delays and frustration for the hundreds of thousands of commuters and travelers who rely on the Northeast Corridor every day," Gov. Sherrill said. "With the first train now crossing the new Portal North Bridge, we are delivering a modern, reliable piece of infrastructure that will strengthen our economy, improve the daily commute and support the entire Northeast Corridor."

What's next:

The second and final track will be moved onto the new bridge in the fall, which officials say will "provide increased reliability to rail customers for generations to come."