NJ Transit riders brace for first weekday of Portal Bridge disruptions

After a quiet holiday Monday, the real test begins today.

Tuesday marks the first full weekday of NJ Transit’s monthlong Portal Bridge schedule overhaul — and commuters across New Jersey and New York say they are bracing for the worst as thousands return to work.

The temporary changes, which began over the weekend, are tied to Amtrak’s transfer of rail operations from the aging Portal Bridge to the new Portal North Bridge over the Hackensack River. But while Presidents’ Day kept many riders home, today’s rush hour is expected to reveal the true impact.

NJ Transit schedule changes

Commuters wait to board a New Jersey Transit train towards New York City in Montclair, New Jersey, US, on Monday, Dec. 1, 2025. Photographer: Aristide Economopoulos/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Weekday "cutover" schedules officially take effect Tuesday across nearly every NJ Transit rail line except the Atlantic City Rail Line.

Most notably, Midtown Direct service on the Morristown Line, Gladstone Branch and Montclair-Boonton Line is now diverted to Hoboken instead of New York Penn Station.

Cross-honoring is available in Hoboken via PATH, NY Waterway ferries and NJ Transit Bus Route 126 — but those connections have limited capacity.

During the construction period, trains must operate on a single track between Newark and Secaucus, significantly reducing capacity through the heavily traveled Portal Bridge corridor.

Commuters preparing for delays

Many riders said they adjusted their plans ahead of Tuesday’s commute — leaving earlier than usual, packing extra patience and, in some cases, choosing to work remotely.

NJ Transit has warned customers to expect:

Earlier departure times on many trains

Reduced service frequency on some lines

Longer travel times

Train consolidations and cancellations

The biggest impacts are expected on lines operating into and out of New York Penn Station.

PATH schedules

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 16: Commuters wait to board the Journal Square Path Transit line following heavy delays during rush hour at 33rd Street on May 16, 2025 in New York City. About 450 members of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainm Expand

Midtown Direct riders diverted to Hoboken could face crowded PATH platforms and longer transfer times, particularly during peak morning hours between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m.

PATH officials are urging customers to work remotely if possible or adjust travel outside peak periods.

How to avoid NJ Transit delays

NJ Transit is strongly encouraging customers to check updated schedules and use the trip planner before heading out. Riders are advised to allow extra travel time and consider commuting before 7 a.m. or after 9 a.m., and before 4 p.m. or after 7 p.m.

Customers who have the flexibility to work from home are encouraged to do so during the construction period to help ease congestion.

The modified schedules are expected to remain in place through March 15, pending completion of safety testing on the new bridge.

While officials say the transition is a critical step toward improving long-term reliability and capacity along the Northeast Corridor, for many commuters, the focus today is simply getting to work on time.