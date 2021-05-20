Pop-up vaccination sites coming to 7 airports in NY

article

Following what it calls the success of pop-up COVID-19 vaccine sites in subway stations, New York state will open similar vaccination sites at seven airports in six cities next week, the governor announced.

The walk-in vaccination sites will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis from Monday, May 24, to Friday, May 28. Medical workers will administer the single-dose Johnson & Johnson Janssen vaccine to anyone eligible who is 18 or older — travelers, workers, visitors, locals.

"This vaccine is the best weapon that we have to defeat COVID, and we will go anywhere we need to get more shots into people's arms," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement. "If you are traveling through or working at one of these airports or just happen to be passing through and you still need to get vaccinated, I encourage you to make time to get your shot so we can finally defeat this virus."

Nearly 10.2 million people have gotten at least one vaccine dose in New York, according to the state's vaccine tracker . About 8.5 million have completed their shots.

Airport Vaccination Site Locations

