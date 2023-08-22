Poll: New Yorkers say the influx of migrants is a 'serious problem'

Embattled Congressman George Santos stood outside the migrant shelter at the Creedmoor Psychiatric Center on Tuesday, blaming Mayor Eric Adams, Democrats in Washington, and even local city council Republicans for not doing enough to slow the flow of migrants into New York City.

"The Mayor is in Israel right now running away from the fact that this crisis is now increasing." — Congressman George Santos

While a divisive figure, this frustration with the migrant crisis is growing across the state.

In the latest Siena College Poll, 82% of New Yorkers say that the recent influx of migrants is a serious problem, with more than 50% labeling it a very serious problem.

"Democrats, Republicans, Independents, upstaters, downstate, city, suburban, they all agree that this influx is a problem," Siena College Pollster Steven Greenberg explained.

Featured article

More than 600 migrants arrived every day in New York City over the last week, according to city officials.

Protests have also been ramping up across the city, outside the shelter on Staten Island, Creedmoor and later on Tuesday at the Floyd Bennett Field.

More than 100,000 migrants have arrived in New York City since last spring. And the city is desperately still struggling to find places to house them.

"We continue to look for additional sites," New York City Emergency Management Commissioner Zachary Iscol said.

"We continue to look for increased support from the state." — New York City Emergency Management Commissioner Zachary Iscol

The federal government has signaled it will give the state/city permission to use the Floyd Bennett field to house migrants, although the paperwork hasn’t been signed just yet.

Related article

But this recent poll shows that nearly two-thirds of New York City voters support relocating migrants to upstate New York or the suburbs.

Governor Kathy Hochul has been pushing back on this proposal though and instead wants to see migrants stay at the large tent shelters in the city, citing more work opportunities.

"Scattering people all over the state does not allow us to manage the most important element of defusing this situation for the long term, which is to start the process to allow them to work," Hochul said to reporters on Monday.

However, this recent poll spells bad news for Democrats, including President Joe Biden and Mayor Eric Adams who voters say are all dropping the ball when it comes to handling the migrant crisis.

Hochul in particular has seen a drop in her job approval rating over the last 5 consecutive polls.

"The fact that she's never once had half the voters in this state view her favorably when half the voters in the state are Democrats like she is, says something." — Siena College Pollster Steven Greenberg

The migrant shelter outside the Creedmoor Psychiatric Center has been open for officially one week. This site is set up to shelter around 1,000 migrants and is now almost at capacity housing nearly 900 people.