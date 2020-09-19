Police: Man arrested for metal bar beating of LI gas station attendant

article

Nassau County police say they have made an arrest following the violent beating of a gas station attendant in Freeport over social distancing.

Police say that on April 3, the 67-year-old victim was working at a gas station on West Merrick Road, when a male customer handed him $10 for gas.

The victim felt that the customer was too close and asked him to step back due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The customer became angry, returned to his vehicle, grabbed a metal bar, and attacked the attendant, striking him in the head and causing a large laceration, and fracturing his skull.

The victim was also struck in the ribs and right leg.

Police investigated the incident and on September 18, Hiram Vega, 41, of Queens, was arrested and charged with first-degree assault and two counts of second-degree assault.

