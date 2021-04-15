Expand / Collapse search

Pfizer CEO says third dose of vaccine 'likely' needed within 1 year

By FOX 5 NY Staff
NEW YORK - The CEO of pharmaceutical giant Pfizer said during a televised interview Thursday that people will "likely" need a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

CEO Albert Bourla told CNBC that the shot would need to be administered within 12 months of getting fully vaccinated and that, possibly, every year.

"It is extremely important to suppress the pool of people that can be susceptible to the virus," said Bourla to CNBC

Earlier this month, Pfizer announced that clinical trials have found its vaccine continued to be effective against COVID-19 up to six months later.

In January, Pfizer announced that while its current vaccine showed no significant impairments in testing against both the U.K. and South Africa variants, the company was working to tweak its current vaccine recipe and is preparing to create its own second-generation vaccine.

