Man pushed onto subway tracks in Queens

article

A man was pushed into the tracks in an unprovoked attack at a Queens subway station on Monday morning.

The NYPD says it happened just after 8 a.m. at a subway station in Long Island City.

The NY Post reported that the victim was Asian but it was unclear if the incident was connected with a string of anti-Asian attacks in the city. The man survived and EMS took him to Mt. Sinai hospital with a laceration to the head.

Police only had a vague description of the attacker, saying he was around 6' tall. Officers were searching the area for him.

The MTA says the mayor needs to do more about crime.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app!

In a statement to FOX5NY, the MTA said it "is experiencing a significant dip in ridership as a result of the pandemic and a spike in crime. We continue to call on the de Blasio Administration to partner with us and do more to address these incidents in the subway and the ongoing mental health crisis in the city."

Subway ridership is starting to pick up after dropping 90% at the start of the pandemic but there are concerns over many high-profile crimes in the system.

Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

Advertisement

Mayor Bill de Blasio has insisted that the subways are safe, saying no real New Yorker fears New York City subways. That has drawn sharp criticism from Gov. Cuomo, MTA officials, and the Transport Workers Union.