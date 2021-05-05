Peloton issues treadmill recalls after child death, other injuries

article

Peloton is recalling its treadmills after one child died and 29 other children suffered from cuts, broken bones and other injuries from being pulled under the rear of the treadmill.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said Wednesday that Peloton received 72 reports of adults, kids, pets or other items, such as exercise balls, being pulled under the treadmill.

The voluntary recalls include Peloton’s Tread+ and Tread treadmills.

Consumers who have purchased either treadmill should immediately stop using it and contact Peloton.

The first recall involves the Peloton Tread+ treadmill with model number TR01. It has a running deck space of 67 inches, a 32-inch HD touchscreen, and a slatted belt.

The treadmill was launched as the Peloton Tread in 2018 but renamed Tread+ in September 2020. The Tread + model number TR01 is printed on a black sticker located on the end cap in the front of the treadmill deck.

The treadmills have a touchscreen and are black with the Peloton logo on the monitor and the side rails.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Tread+ and contact Peloton for a full refund until November 6, 2022.

Consumers who return the Tread+ treadmill after that date will receive a partial refund. Peloton is offering consumers who do not want a refund the option of moving the Tread+ free of charge to a room where children or pets cannot access the treadmill, and is implementing software improvements to the product to automatically lock the Tread+ after each use and prevent unauthorized access by assigning a 4-digit passcode that will be required to unlock the Tread+.

A 6-year-old child recently died after being pulled under the rear of the treadmill. In addition, Peloton has received 72 reports of adult users, children, pets and/or objects being pulled under the rear of the treadmill, including 29 reports of injuries to children such as second- and third-degree abrasions, broken bones, and lacerations.

The second recall involves Peloton Tread treadmills with model TR02. The recalled Tread has a running space of 59 inches, a 23.8-inch high definition (HD) touchscreen console and a non-slatted running belt. The model number TR02 is printed on a black sticker located on the end cap in the front of the treadmill deck. The treadmills have a touchscreen and are black with the Peloton logo on the monitor and the side rails.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled treadmills and contact Peloton for a full refund. Peloton is offering consumers who do not want a refund the option of waiting for a free inspection and repair that will secure the touchscreen to the treadmill to help prevent future incidents. CPSC and Peloton will provide an update when a timeline on that repair is made available.

Peloton is best known for its stationary bikes, but it introduced the treadmill about three years ago and now calls it the Tread+. It costs more than $4,200.