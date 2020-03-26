Pandemic forcing couples to put wedding plans on hold

According to The Knot, there are 845,000 weddings scheduled in the U.S. from March to May, this year. But as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, couples here in New York and across the world have had to call an audible on their nuptials.

Tri-state events planner, Lisa Antonecchia says some couples are opting to still legally get married on their scheduled wedding day.

“This year in 2020 we have weddings in the The Hamptons, New York City, Westchester County. And they've all been impacted in very different ways.”

Danielle Coutieri & Peter Abbondondolo have been able to lock in a new date, but not until 2021.

“We're hoping and praying that we can go to town hall, and if not we have family members and friends that are ordained. But one way or another we're going to get married.”

Jessica Morin from Long Island, and her fiancé Andrew Cocuzza are also shifting plans for their big day in East Meadow. They are just shifting the date, and all of their vendors were available at the same rate:

“November 28th is the date. We lucked out we even got a Saturday of this year.”

Advertisement

If you're not able to book a Friday or Saturday, some newlyweds-to-be are opting for Thursday or Sunday dates. But like just about every other industry - the outbreak is making a financial impact on the vendors. This goes for the DJ's, bands, florists, and caterers. Chef Plum is a private chef in Manhattan and The Hamptons:

“So it's really tough to see these guys who are really talented people in their craft – to not have something to go back to. What's really amazing, is to see so many of these chefs come together and make food for first responders. It's really been uplifting during such a tough time.”

The resounding advice to brides, grooms, and yes - their families too: keep calm and keep in close contact with your vendors.

Antonecchia went on to say:

“How can we reschedule these events? And we want to postpone them. That is our goal. When can we get them back on the calendar? So we can have these glorious events at the other end of this.”

The Knot and Weddingwire launched a 24 / 7 hotline for couples to call with wedding planning questions: 833- 998-2865