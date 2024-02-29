NYC protest expected for global 'day of action for Palestine'

Massive crowds of potentially millions of people are expected to protest across the world, including NYC, for a global "day of action for Palestine" on Saturday, March 2, in support of a cease-fire in Gaza, FOX TV Stations have confirmed.

"Now is the time to act! People around the world are going into the streets in cities and towns, including in the United States, as part of the global day of protest on Saturday, March 2," organizers for Shut It Down For Palestine wrote.

In New York City, a march will begin around 1 p.m. at Washington Square Park, according to organizers with The People's Forum NYC.

"Bring everyone you know, let's fill the streets for Gaza, for Palestine and for all oppressed peoples of the world," Jewish Voice for Peace NYC posted to its Instagram account.

Marches are also expected in other major cities across the United States. Here's a list of some of them, confirmed by FOX TV Stations.

Where are other marches happening?

Atlanta: I ntersection of Centennial Olympic Park Drive, Marietta St NW at 1 p.m. ET.

Austin: Austin City Hall at 1 p.m. CT.

Chicago: 901 N Clark St. at 12 p.m. CT.

Los Angeles: LA City Hall at 1 p.m. PT.

Milwaukee: Zillman Park at 1:30 p.m. CT.

Orlando: 400A Orange Ave. at 3 p.m. ET.

Philadelphia: City Hall at 2 p.m. ET.

Phoenix: Arizona State Capitol at 6 p.m. MT.

Seattle: Denny Park at 1 p.m. PT.

Washington, DC: Outside the Israeli Embassy at 1 p.m. ET.

Israel-Hamas war: The latest

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden said he hopes a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas, which would pause any more warfare and allow remaining hostages to be released, could happen as early as next Monday.

"I hope by the beginning of the weekend. The end of the weekend. My national security adviser tells me that they’re close. They’re close. They’re not done yet. My hope is by next Monday we’ll have a ceasefire," Biden said on Monday.

Negotiations are underway for a weekslong cease-fire between Israel and Hamas to allow for the release of hostages being held in Gaza by the militant group in return for Israel releasing hundreds of Palestinian prisoners. The proposed six-week pause in fighting would also include allowing hundreds of trucks to deliver desperately needed aid into Gaza every day.

Negotiators face an unofficial deadline of the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan around March 10, a period that often sees heightened Israeli-Palestinian tensions.

Israel-Hamas war: Up until now

The war, launched after Hamas-led militants rampaged across southern Israel, killing 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking roughly 250 people hostage, has caused vast devastation in Gaza.

Nearly 30,000 people have been killed in Gaza, two-thirds of them women and children, according to the Gaza Health Ministry which does not distinguish in its count between fighters and noncombatants. Israel says it has killed 10,000 militants, without providing evidence.

Fighting has flattened large swaths of Gaza's urban landscape, displacing about 80% of the territory’s 2.3 million people, who have crammed into increasingly smaller spaces looking for elusive safety.

The crisis has pushed a quarter of the population toward starvation and raised fears of imminent famine, especially in the northern part of Gaza, the first focus of Israel’s ground invasion. Starving residents have been forced to eat animal fodder and search for food in demolished buildings.

Notable pro-Palestinian demonstrators in NYC since war began

The Associated Press contributed to this report.