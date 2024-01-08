Pro-Palestinian rally shuts down bridges, tunnel into NYC

A Pro-Palestinian rally blocked traffic Monday morning on the Brooklyn, Manhattan, Williamsburg Bridges, and the Holland Tunnel.

Citizen App footage shows protesters blocking the Brooklyn and Williamsburg bridges. It appears arrests were made.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ (Photo by Charly TRIBALLEAU / AFP) (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

"Due to ongoing protest activity, expect traffic delays near the Brooklyn, Manhattan, and Williamsburg Bridges and the Holland Tunnel," NYPD News tweeted.

The NYPD said to use alternate routes.

Earlier this month, hundreds of pro-Palestinian demonstrators marched over to Wall Street for a demonstration, just outside what used to be the headquarters of Israel’s national airline El Al.

Port Authority Police officers were observed asking for ID's and tickets from passengers heading toward the AirTrain.

Police reported around six cars stopped traffic as part of protest while travelers were left with consequences from the chaos.

AirTrain services were shut down at one point between Federal Circle and the terminals. The services were later reinstated, and restrictions were lifted.

The NYPD reported no arrests.

Hamas’s Oct. 7 attacks killed 1,200 people in Israel. More than 22,000 people have died since Israel launched its offensive in Gaza.