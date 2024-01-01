Roads blocked as pro-Palestine protesters again target JFK Airport

For the second time in less than a week, pro-Palestinian protesters planned to flood JFK Airport.

The NYPD confirmed that an 80-vehicle protest caravan was heading toward the airport, and at around 1:25 p.m., police confirmed about 6 cars stopped traffic.

The NYPD tweeted that anyone traveling to JFK Airport should expect delays.

Video taken at JFK Airport shows police checking travelers IDs in order to keep the airport operating normally.

Port Authority officials have confirmed that entry into Terminal 4 is currently restricted to ticketed passengers, employees with valid ID, and people with a valid reason to be onsite, such as picking up passengers.

The AirTrain is not running between Federal Circle and the terminals. Shuttle bus service is being provided to ticketed passengers and employees with valid ID.