NYC Pro-Palestinian protest set to 'flood' Manhattan near Zuccotti Park

Pro-Palestinian supporters are expected to demonstrate Thursday afternoon across New York City, including Zuccotti Park in Lower Manhattan, as the Israel-Hamas war rages in Gaza.

According to an Instagram post from Within Our Lifetime, a group with more than 167,000 followers, the "emergency protest" will begin at 2 p.m. in the park.

"Let’s flood the streets of New York City with our message of ending not just the bombs on Gaza, but the siege, blockade, occupation and colonization of all of Palestine," the post said, in part.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Pro-Palestinian protesters holding banners and Palestinian flags gather to stage a demonstration in streets and march through the streets in New York. (Photo by Fatih Aktas/Anadolu via Getty Images)

JFK Airport protest: 26 arrested

At least 26 people were arrested Wednesday morning after a pro-Palestinian demonstration blocked a portion of the Van Wyck Expressway inside John F. Kennedy International Airport, the Port Authority said.

Several demonstrators were seen holding banners reading "Free Palestine" and "Divest From Genocide," creating gridlock traffic and forcing travelers to exit their ride-share vehicles and cart their luggage to their gates.

In a statement to FOX 5 NY, the Port Authority said, "At about 11:30 this morning, PAPD was notified of protest activity on the Van Wyck Expressway inside JFK Airport. 26 arrests were made for disorderly conduct and impeding vehicular traffic. The roadway was reopened at 11:50. During the disruption, the Port Authority dispatched two airport buses, offering rides to travelers involved in the backup to allow them to reach the airport safely."

FOX 5 NY learned of similar protests in Los Angeles after chaos ensued when a group of pro-Palestinian protesters blocked traffic outside the entrance of the Los Angeles International Airport.

Demonstrators clash with police in Midtown on Christmas Day

On Christmas Day, red and green flooded the streets of Midtown alongside signs that read "No joy in Genocide."

Several people were arrested following the "Christmas is Canceled" rally that initially started at Rockefeller Center before clashing with police near a Starbucks on Park Avenue South. According to the NYPD, six arrests were made in total; one for menacing, two for vandalism and three for disorderly conduct.

Israel-Hamas war latest

Israel declared war after Hamas militants stormed across the border on Oct. 7, killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking more than 240 hostages.

Israel has vowed to keep up the fight until Hamas is destroyed and removed from power in Gaza and all the hostages are freed.

More than 20,600 Palestinians have been killed in the fighting, about 70% of them women and children, according to Gaza's Health Ministry, which does not differentiate between civilians and combatants among the dead.