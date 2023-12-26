Pro-Palestinian demonstrators clash with police in Midtown: ‘Christmas is canceled’

Red and green flooded the streets of Midtown Christmas Day alongside signs that read ‘No joy in Genocide.'

Several people were arrested following the ‘Christmas is Canceled’ rally that initially started at Rockefeller Center before clashing with police near a Starbucks on Park Avenue South. According to the NYPD, six arrests were made in total; one for menacing, two for vandalism, and three for disorderly conduct.

A spokesperson for the NYPD told Fox News Digital the investigation into Monday's protest was ongoing, adding that one officer sustained a shoulder injury.

The rally came in response to the mounting calls for a cease-fire, as the war in Israel rages on.

On Friday, the U.N. Security Council adopted a watered-down resolution that called for immediately speeding up aid deliveries to desperate civilians in Gaza, but not for a cease-fire.

The United States won the removal of a tougher call for an "urgent suspension of hostilities" between Israel and Hamas. It abstained in the vote, as did Russia, which wanted the stronger language. The resolution was the first on the war to make it through the council after the U.S. vetoed two earlier ones that called for humanitarian pauses and a full cease-fire.

Also Friday, health officials in Hamas-run Gaza said the Palestinian death toll there has surpassed 20,000--nearly 1% of the territory's prewar population.

Israel declared war after Hamas militants stormed across the border on Oct. 7, killing some 1,200 people and taking some 240 hostages. Israel has vowed to keep up the fight until Hamas is destroyed and removed from power in Gaza and all the hostages are freed. It does not differentiate between combatant and civilian deaths. It has previously said that roughly two-thirds of the dead were women or minors.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - DECEMBER 25: Pro-Palestinian protesters rally in front of the News Corporation building and near the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, and march on 42nd Street, 5th and Park avenues on Monday, December 25, 2023, in New York

Organizers ‘Within Our Lifetime’ posted a call for action on social media that read: "Join us in honoring the call from Palestine’s Christian community. It’s time for mobilization, not celebration. As we gather, we mourn the over 20,000 Palestinians, including an estimated 10,000 children, who have been killed in the last couple of months. And we fight for the millions more trying desperately to live in dignity and freedom."

Hundreds chanted: "We don’t want no Christmas trees, when Israel wipes out family trees!" outside of Grand Central Terminal.

The rally mobilized quickly, making stops near Fifth Avenue, Madison Avenue, Grand Central Terminal and other parts of Manhattan.

Pro-Palestinian protesters converged waving flags and draping banners all along Park Avenue.

Demonstrations began to intensify later on in the evening as the rally approached the Starbucks near Madison Square Park.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - DECEMBER 25: Pro-Palestinian protesters rally in front of the News Corporation building and near the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, and march on 42nd Street, 5th and Park avenues on Monday, December 25, 2023, in New York

The NYPD called for an increased mobilization and beefed up their presence as the rally went on.

Protests continued to escalate as fights broke out between police and demonstrators.

Officers struggled to contain the large crowds, at some points having to detain people from the crowds.

Police were eventually able to calm the crowds as people began to disperse.

Trash and picket signs could be seen along the streets Tuesday morning, where the demonstrations got out of control overnight.

The most recent protests are just a few of several massive rallies held throughout New York City in the past week.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - DECEMBER 25: Pro-Palestinian protesters rally in front of the News Corporation building and near the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, and march on 42nd Street, 5th and Park avenues on Monday, December 25, 2023, in New York

On Saturday, two large-scale pro-Palestinian protests took place ahead of the busy Christmas holiday.

Pro-Palestinian groups 'The People's Forum' and ‘Palestinian Youth Movement’, with nearly 500,000 followers combined-- held a ‘No Xmas as Usual In a Genocide’ rally on Fifth Avenue and 59th Street.

Muslims for Progress’ also held a ‘No business as usual during a genocide’ rally Saturday at Roosevelt Field Mall on Long Island.

Hundreds marched holding signs that read ‘While ur shopping bombs are dropping.’

