Video shows man who slashed conductor with boxcutter walking away

The NYPD has released surveillance video of the suspect in a vicious assault of an off-duty subway conductor walking away from the scene.

The 52-year-old victim was approached by the suspect on Wednesday at about 11:20 pm. inside the Fulton Street and Crescent Street station in Brooklyn. Without any prior communication, the suspect then slashed the man with an orange boxcutter across the face seriously injuring his left eye, left ear and face, said police.

An off-duty subway conductor was slashed in the face with an orange box cutter. (NYPD)

The suspect got off the train at Crescent Street. EMS responded to the location and transported the victim to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center where he was listed in stable condition.

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea was asked about the assault on Friday during FOX 5 NY morning program, ‘Good Day New York.’

"It's just horrible and one too many," said Shea. "We are asking New Yorkers specifically on that train at Crescent Street in Brooklyn. We think there were a couple of witnesses that were there that probably saw something. We need you to call the NYPD, go on to the Twitter page or call the Crime Stoppers hotline."

The suspect is described by police as a male, in his 40s, with a medium complexion, approximately 5'9" tall, weighing 185 lbs., and with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a gray jogging jacket, blue jeans, sneakers, surgical mask, and a baseball cap.

The NYPD shared video of the suspect walking on Crescent Street after the incident.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential, said police.

The MTA is asking for an increased police presence on New York City's subways after a string of violent attacks that are under investigation by the NYPD.