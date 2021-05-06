Subway assaults: man stabbed in stomach, victim slashed in face, woman thrown to ground

A string of violent subway crimes is under investigation as the NYPD releases shocking numbers showing an increase in overall crime.

A 28-year-old man was in stable condition Thursday after he was stabbed in the stomach following a dispute with a man over a seat, said police.

The incident took place Wednesday at about 11:20 p.m. aboard a southbound D train at the 161st Street/Yankee Stadium station. The victim got off the train in Hamilton Heights where he was taken to Lincoln Hospital.

The assailant remains at large.

Roughly ten minutes later, a 62-year-old man was slashed in the left side of the face aboard a moving northbound J train near Cypress Hills, Brooklyn. The man was hospitalized in stable condition.

It was not clear what lead to the slashing. Cops described the alleged assailant as "uncooperative."

In another incident in the Bronx, a 55-year-old woman was pushed to the ground Wednesday at about 9:20 p.m. inside the Fordham Road Station. The suspect snatched her cellphone from her hand and smashed it on the ground, causing the screen to break. The man then fled on foot. The victim was treated by EMS. inside the Fordham Road Station.

Police are offering a $2,500 reward for information on the attacker.

New numbers from the NYPD show the city endured a bloody April with shootings spiking more than 166% compared to the same time period last year.

The city saw a jaw-dropping 166% increase in shooting incidents over last April, jumping from 56 to 149. There was also a 35% increase in felony assaults, from 1,202 incidents in April 2020 to 1,630 this April.