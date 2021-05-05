NYPD: Shootings, assault, overall crimes surge in April

Crime in New York City continues to get worse in 2021. New NYPD data shows that overall crime in the city rose by 30% in April 2021, as compared to the same month last year.

The city saw a jaw-dropping 166% increase in shooting incidents over last April, jumping from 56 to 149. There was also a 35% increase in felony assaults, from 1,202 incidents in April 2020 to 1,630 this April.

Murders jumped more than 15% in the same period with 44 in the city.

Grand larceny incidents increased by 66%, from 1,601 to 2,659, and robbery saw a 28% increase, from 688 to 885.

Burglary was the only crime to see its numbers decrease in April 2021, dropping 26% from 1,155 to 855.

The city has also seen an explosion of hate crimes against Asians, with 80 recorded incidents through May 2 this year, a stunning 400% increase from the same time last year.

"The NYPD is relentless in its mission to maintain public safety for all New Yorkers," Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said in a statement. "The selfless work our officers carry out – day after day, night after night – is one important part of the entire criminal justice system’s process, a process where all pieces must work together to be wholly effective."

In April 2021, there were 223 gun arrests citywide, a nearly 4% increase from April 2020.

The disturbing news comes as New York City continues the process of reopening after the worst of the coronavirus pandemic.

