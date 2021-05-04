2 Asian women walking along Hell's Kitchen street attacked with hammer

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating a vicious attack on two Asian women in Hell's Kitchen.

Video of the assault on Sunday at about 8:40 p.m. shows the suspect approach the women as they walk past 411 West 42nd Street. Cops say the suspect demanded the women take off their face masks. The individual then swings a hammer at the 31-year-old woman multiple times, striking her in the head, said police. The 29-year-old woman intervenes when the suspect attempts to strike her multiple times.

The 31-year-old woman then grabs the hammer as she appears to exchange words with the suspect. The women begin to walk away as the suspect returns. Cops say she then fled on foot but not before putting on her shoes and picking up what appears to be a wig.

EMS responded to the location and transported the 31-year-old female victim, who sustained a laceration to the head, to NYU Medical Center.

The NYPD wants to find the assailant who attacked two women with a hammer. (NYPD)

Anyone with information in regard to the assault is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.

The suspect swung a hammer at the 31-year-old woman multiple times, striking her in the head, said police. (NYPD) Expand

