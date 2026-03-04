Second suspect arrested in connection with NYPD snowball fight

The Brief The NYPD has arrested a second suspect in connection with a snowball fight in Washington Square Park last month. Eric Wilson Jr. was charged with obstructing government administration and harassment. Another suspect, Gusmane Coulibaly, was arrested last week on assault charges, and later released.



The NYPD has arrested a second person in connection with a snowball fight at Washington Square Park, where several officers were pelted with snowballs.

NYPD snowball fight arrest

What we know:

Eric Wilson Jr., 18, was arrested Wednesday morning, March 4, the NYPD announced. He was charged with obstructing government administration and harassment.

The backstory:

The snowball fight broke out in Washington Square Park on Feb. 24. The fight was organized on social media, but when the NYPD came to contain the crowd at the park, officers were pelted with snowballs and ice.

Just days later, the NYPD arrested a suspect, 27-year-old Gusmane Coulibaly, and charged him with assault. Coulibaly's charges were later downgraded to obstructing governmental administration and harassment — the same charges Wilson now faces — after prosecutors said they could not prove that officers suffered physical injuries directly caused by Coulibaly's

Mamdani response to snowball fight

What they're saying:

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has been criticized for his reaction to the snowball fight. Mamdani previously described the footage showing "kids at a snowball fight," and said he did not believe the situation rose to the level of criminal charges.

City Hall later reiterated that officers deserve respect but maintained the mayor did not view the incident as warranting serious prosecution.

PBA President Pat Hendry pushed back against Mamdani's reaction.

"This was no few kids getting together for a snowball fight," Hendry said. "This was an attack on the uniform that these police officers wear so proudly every day. They came after these police officers, pelting them with ice."

More snowball fight suspects

What we don't know:

Investigators are still searching for additional suspects.

The NYPD previously released photos of four individuals wanted in connection with the alleged assaults and is asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (1-800-577-8477).