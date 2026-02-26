Man previously arrested for robbery accused in NYPD snowball fight case

The Brief A 27-year-old man with a recent prior arrest was taken into custody with assault after officers were pelted with snow and ice during the Washington Square Park melee. Mayor Zohran Mamdani praised officers’ storm response efforts but stopped short of saying whether those involved in the incident should face criminal charges. The mayor’s remarks sparked backlash from law enforcement advocates, who say throwing packed snow and ice is dangerous and should be treated as a serious assault.



A man was arrested in connection to the controversial snowball fight on Monday, police say.

What we know:

The NYPD announced Thursday morning the arrest of a 27-year-old man accused of assaulting officers during this week’s chaotic snowball fight in Washington Square Park.

Gusmane Coulibaly was taken into custody for allegedly attacking officers as they responded to a large crowd during Monday’s blizzard, police said.

Man arrested

Dig deeper:

According to the NYPD, Coulibaly had been arrested less than three weeks earlier for an attempted robbery in the transit system.

The arrest marks the first in an incident that left multiple officers injured and sparked debate among city leaders.

What they're saying:

In a statement, PBA President Patrick Hendry said:

"A 27-year-old with a recent attempted robbery arrest is not a ‘kid.’ This arrest sends a clear message that assaults on police officers cannot and will not be minimized or tolerated. We thank all of the NYPD members who have worked so hard on this case, and all of the New Yorkers who have spoken up in support of our police officers. There is more work to be done to hold accountable all who participated in this shameful attack."

What happened in the NYC snowball fight chaos?

The backstory:

What began as a social media post calling for a massive snowball fight quickly escalated when officers arrived to manage the crowd. Video from the scene shows police severely outnumbered as packed snow and chunks of ice were hurled at them while they attempted to leave the park.

The NYPD said several officers were taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition. Officials have not released additional details about the extent of their injuries.

What they're saying:

Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch condemned the behavior, and Police Benevolent Association President Pat Hendry called it a serious assault.

"This was an attack on our police officers," Hendry said. "One was smashed over the head with ice. Another one was hit in the eye, in the back. This needs to be taken seriously, and we need our DA to prosecute this case once they are captured and once they are arrested."

Mamdani's response to snowball fight

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani struck a more measured tone during a post-blizzard briefing Tuesday. While praising officers for their work during the storm, he declined to say whether those involved should face criminal charges.

"I can just tell you from the video I saw, it looked like kids at a snowball fight," the mayor said.

His comments drew criticism from law enforcement advocates who argue that throwing ice can cause serious injury and should not be dismissed as harmless fun.

More suspects

Investigators are still searching for additional suspects.

The NYPD previously released photos of four individuals wanted in connection with the alleged assaults and is asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.